Sindh High Court has extended the interim bail of former provincial minister Sharjeel Inam Memon in corruption cases today.

The bench adjourned a plea of Memon regarding removal of his name from the exit control list (ECL) till May 02.

The court separated the issues of the interim bail and his request about removal of name from the ECL.

Sharjeel Memon is facing corruption charges of Rs. 6000,000,000 (billion) against him in an accountability court.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in its reply submitted in the court said that the case against Memon could be affected if the accused goes abroad and pleaded that his name should not be removed from the ECL.

Sharjeel Memon in his plea said that adding his name in the ECL has been violation of his fundamental human rights. The plea said that naming him in the ECL has been a breach of Article 19 of the constitution.