Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari criticized the PML-N government as ‘showbaaz’ over load-shedding.

In her recent tweet to Majid Agha she said:

All that showbazzing around. Keep paying for media adverts whilst the country suffers #NakaamLeague https://t.co/z7YZOTnaij — Bakhtawar B-Zardari (@BakhtawarBZ) April 17, 2017





Majid Agha had tweeted saying,

PMLN official website confirms that on 15 April 2013 shortfall was 620 MW only. > https://t.co/XQFb5NbsEJ

After 4 yrs of Nawaz, its 6,000 MW https://t.co/CZixhvrPyw — Majid Agha (@Majid_Agha) April 17, 2017





Unscheduled load shedding has increased since the arrival of summers. Minister of Water and Power Khwaja Asif has also attributed prolonged power outages to sudden rise in temperatures.