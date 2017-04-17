Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari criticized the PML-N government as ‘showbaaz’ over load-shedding.
In her recent tweet to Majid Agha she said:
All that showbazzing around. Keep paying for media adverts whilst the country suffers #NakaamLeague https://t.co/z7YZOTnaij— Bakhtawar B-Zardari (@BakhtawarBZ) April 17, 2017
Majid Agha had tweeted saying,
PMLN official website confirms that on 15 April 2013 shortfall was 620 MW only. > https://t.co/XQFb5NbsEJ— Majid Agha (@Majid_Agha) April 17, 2017
After 4 yrs of Nawaz, its 6,000 MW https://t.co/CZixhvrPyw
Unscheduled load shedding has increased since the arrival of summers. Minister of Water and Power Khwaja Asif has also attributed prolonged power outages to sudden rise in temperatures.