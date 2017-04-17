Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari criticized the PML-N government as ‘showbaaz’ over load-shedding.

In her recent tweet to Majid Agha she said:


Majid Agha had tweeted saying,


Unscheduled load shedding has increased since the arrival of summers. Minister of Water and Power Khwaja Asif has also attributed prolonged power outages to sudden rise in temperatures.