An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has approved a four-day remand for those arrested in social media blasphemy case, reported Waqt News.

The police asked the ATC for extension of remand, since their Facebook IDs and email addresses were being checked.

Four individuals had been arrested for allegedly posting blasphemous content on social media.

The ATC asked the accused if they had been pressurized or tortured in the investigation to which they replied in the negative.

However, the suspects said they had been feeling unwell and requested some medical attention during the remand, which the court approved.