SIALKOT-Speakers at a seminar said that Allah Almighty has blessed Pakistan with all the natural resources and stressed proper utilisation of these resources for the development and prosperity of the country.

They stressed the promotion of honesty, truthfulness, sincerity, devotion and dedication for the national development of Pakistan in every sphere of life.

Pakistani American businessman Dr Zulfiqar Ali Kazmi, Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Majid Raza Bhutta, Chairman Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) Malik Muhammad Ashraf, Chairman Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission Sialkot District Ch. Tariq Akhtar Subhani, local intellectuals Prof.Ejaz Butt, Abdul Shakur Mirza, Muhammad Asif Bhalli, Mian Muhammad Asif , Prof. Arshad Mirza, Ghulam Mustafa, former SCCI president, Abid Hussain Mehdi, senior vice chairman of Sialkot Press Club, and human rights activists Aliya Hina Advocate and Arsalan Khan were addressing the meeting of Sialkot based senior educationists, journalists, intellectuals and exporters held at Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

The speakers stressed a need for promotion of unity, brotherhood and inter-faith harmony for establishing durable peace around the globe. They also pledged to establish developed relations between the people of Sialkot and the Pakistanis living in America through highlighting the success stories of people of Sialkot especially the exporters of Sialkot. It would be helpful in diverting the attention of the Pakistani-American people towards Sialkot which would be willing to invest in several industrial development projects at Sialkot. He said he hoped that they would donate funds generously for the welfare of the local people in education, health and social welfare sectors on humanitarian grounds.

Dr Zulfiqar Ali Kazmi vowed to use his complete influence to bring the international campuses of several international universities including the Bred Ford University at Sialkot-Pakistan.

He said that the Sialkot exporters have great potential to capture the international trade markets by exporting their diversified traditional and non-traditional world class export products. He said that Pakistani-American businessmen could help boost the Sialkot industries by diverting their business activities towards Pakistan.