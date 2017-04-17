MIRPUR (AJK)-A hearing-impaired couple tied the knot at a mosque here on Sunday.

Shehzad Ayub and Nadia Yousaf, daughter of Haji Yousaf, got married in the ceremony attended by the relatives and friends including the special persons.

The newly-wedded couple had been the students of Kashmir Institute of Special Education (KISE). The bridegroom, hailing from Charhoi Town of Kotli district, is a teacher in the same institute of special education since he completed his studies.

The couple always emerged top stars during their education as they secured distinction during their studies right from primary to higher secondary level in the institute.

5 held in raids

TOBA TEK SINGH-Five people were arrested on Sunday during search operation in Chak 315 JB in Gojra area.

The policemen from Gojra Sadar police were searching the houses. They found illegal arms in five of the houses and arrested their owners including councillor Haroon, police constable Musawar, Abdul Salam, Suhail and Ghulam Abbas.

Cases have been registered against them. Pirmahal police arrested two sisters who offered resistance during search operation of their house in village Chak 671/12 GB. Both Robina and Samina daughters of Fazal Hussain have been sent behind bars.

GRABBERS FAILED: Pirmahal TMA staff foiled an attempt of a land grabbers who wanted to occupy a piece of state land in Ghousia Abad locality of Pirmahal. Witnesses said when TMA staffers reached there, women pelted them with stones however when police party reached there the land grabbers gang managed to escape.