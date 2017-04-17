SADIQABAD-The government’s claim to educate each and every child of the province is nothing but hollow a claim which the rulers have been using to win over public trust.

PPP South Punjab spokesman Rana Tariq Mehmood Khan stated during his visit to Government Girls Elementary School Ghafoorabad here the other day.

The handing over of public schools to private sectors has exposed the government’s sincerity with the public. He expressed his displeasure over the deteriorated buildings of the schools and heaps of garbage piled up in the state-run schools. He urged the government to stop behaving step-motherly with the education sector and take effective steps for rehabilitation of the public schools. “It is due to the government’s indifference towards the education sector that parents are forced to get their children enrolled in private schools,” he pointed out.

FUNDS RELEASED

The government released funds amounting to Rs10 million for rehabilitation of sewer system in Union Council Bhong, said UC chairman Sardar Raees Nabeel. Talking to media, he said that residents of Bhong area have been faced with sewage problem since long. Those who came to visit historic Bhong Mosque also faced difficulty to reach their destination.

“Now with the release of funds, rehabilitation of sewerage will resolve the residents’ problems and the tourists as well,” he claimed.