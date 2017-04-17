DERA GHAZI KHAN-Haq Nawaz Awan, the tallest man of the country, is suffering from various diseases and also faced with financial woes due to unemployment and lack of government patronage.

The eight feet and 2 inch tall man said that he is unemployed thus cannot afford the costly food and medicines his body requires. He said that he was desirous of nice wife, good job and healthy food which are dream for him due to poverty. He appealed to the government to give him employment.