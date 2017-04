Dubai police arrested at least two Pakistanis for deceiving citizens over forged property papers in Dubai.

30-year-old and 28-year-old Pakistanis took 59500 dirham from a renter by showing themselves as flat’s owners, according to a local newspaper.

The culprits also provided fake documents issued from Dubai Land Department. The victim lodged case, stating that he had paid them money on March 19, 2016 through two cheques.

The local court has started investigation into the matter.