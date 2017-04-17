LODHRAN-Terrorists have nothing to do with Islam or any other religion and the entire nation is united to uproot the menace from the country.

District Council Chairman Mian Rajan Sultan Pirzada stated while addressing a seminar on “the Menace of Terrorism” at Kanjoo Hall of District Council the other day.

Mr Pirzada stressed that for the elimination of terrorism, people should be given awareness to identify and search the enemy in their surroundings. In his address, Lodhran DPO Asad Sarfraz Khan said that the police are on alert round the clock for the peace and security, adding that illegal decanting of cylinders and their supply along with sale of black stone should be banned throughout the district. He pledged that the police would not hesitate from rendering any sacrifice to come up to the public expectations. He also declared that no leniency would be shown to any person found indulged in anti-state activities.

Additional District Collector Arif Zia said that the administration is utilising all-out resources for the implementation of civil defence and anti-terrorism procedures.

District Officer Emergency Dr Syed Majid Ahmad and DO Civil Defence Fareeha Jaffar also addressed the seminar. Later, the participants of the seminar were shown an informative documentary besides practical demonstration of dealing with the emergency situation.

SEWAGE PROJECT INAUGURATED

A sewerage project was inaugurated here in Mauza Hayatpur, which will be completed at a cost of Rs1.8 million. PTI general secretary Jahangir Khan Tareen will provide the fund for the project.

PTI leader Ali Khan Tareen who is son of Jahangir Tareen inaugurated the project.

The sewage project in Mauza Hayatpur, UC Khanwah Ghulwan was announced by MNA Jahangir Khan Tareen. On arrival in the area, Ali Tareen was accorded a rousing welcome by people and he later addressed the gathering.

He said that public service is the aim of their politics and he will spare no effort to serve people of the remote areas neglected in the past. He said that the PTI will fulfil every promise made with people of Lodhran.

Ali Tareen said that people are well aware of the opposition’s propaganda and that he will not say anything. He also announced the installation of several water filtration plants and hand pumps in the area to provide clean water to people.

Haji Majeed Araen, Malik Sohail Bhara and Chand Khan also addressed the gathering.