A very important witness in Mashal Khan lynching case, Abdullah, recorded his statement in front of police and court today.

Mashal, a student of Mardan’s Abdul Wali Khan University, was torched to death by a mob over accusations of blasphemy on Thursday.

Abdullah, who was also accused of blasphemy in a university notice, told the court that neither he nor Mashal had committed blasphemy. “We never even thought about it,” he said.

“Mashal gave an interview to a Pashto TV channel in which he criticised administration of the university,” he said.

“After that, on April 13th, university administration called me in the Mass Communications office and asked me to give a statement that Mashal is involved in blasphemy but I refused to do it,” he claimed.

Abdullah further said the university administration then issued the notice against Zubair, Mashal and him over blasphemy and incited students to catch Mashal.

“The students and officials also tortured me but police reached in time and took me away from the mob,” he said.