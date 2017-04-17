US National Security Advisor Lieutenant General Herbert Raymond McMaster has reached Pakistan, reported Waqt News.

McMaster is the first representative from the Trump administration to visit Pakistan.

McMaster has met with Adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaz Aziz and discussed security issues, regional security and Pakistan Afghanistan relations too.

Mc Master has met with PM Nawaz Sharif and discussed various issues. Pakistan, India relations were discussed too and McMaster offered once again to help resolve the crises between the two states.

PM Nawaz also told him about the progress of the operation against terrorists and said there was zero tolerance against them.

Mohammad Ishaq Dar Ex Finance Minister of Pakistan and Minister for Economic Affairs, The Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatimi and National Security Advisor of Pakistan Nasir Janjua and Sartaj Aziz were part of the meeting

Recently US had offered to mediate in resolving Pakistan and India conflict. Pakistan had welcomed the offer while India did not give a positive response.