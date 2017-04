Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has said that the ruling party has to focus on KP for the elections in 2018.

The PM said this in a meeting with senior leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in Islamabad today.

During the meeting, a plan of action was discussed for the upcoming elections.

Nawaz PM told the leaders that they need to work on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to win the next elections.

KP is being ruled by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led coalition, since the 2013 elections.