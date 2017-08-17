SAHIWAL/JHANG-At least 13 prisoners, serving life-imprisonment for minor crimes, were released on Wednesday from Sahiwal Central Jail on the orders of Additional District and Sessions Judge Syed Azhar Ali.

Those who were released include: Noor Ahmed, Abdul Jarrar, Naeem Abbas, Pervaiz, Saleem, Ahmed Shah, Jabroo, Imtiyaz, Bilal, Shahid, Ghulam Abbas, Shah Zeb and a nine-year-old boy, Nauman. The boy was arrested in a pick pocket case.

Likewise, Additional District and Sessions Judge Ali Zulqarnain visited District Jail on Tuesday and ordered release of three prisoners involved in minor cases. Deputy Superintendent Jail accompanied him.

The ADSJ visited women and teenage prisoners’ cells and the computer lab. He also visited dispensary and kitchen at the jail. He expressed satisfaction over security arrangements and cleanliness. He also appreciated the quality of meal the prisoners were being served.

Four kite sellers held

BAHAWALPUR (Staff Reporters): Baghdadul Jadeed police claimed to have held four kite sellers and recovered a large number of kites and string rolls from their possession here on Wednesday.

According to the police, Sub Inspector Arshad Nadeem raided a kite shop of Asim and Hashim in Dilawar Colony. The accused were arrested and at least 63 kites and 10 chemical strings were recovered from them.

In another raid, Inspector Atta Muhammad raided a shop of Arfi and Shahid in Hamayatian. He arrested the accused and seized 50 kites and a string roll. Police put the accused behind bars and registered cases against them.