ISLAMABAD: About twenty people have been booked on Wednesday. They were charged for assaulting journalists and snatching cash and valuable from them in the recently held PML-N rally.

A complaint was lodged by Safdar Ali Klasra in Aabpara police station where the case was later registered.

The complainant - a reporter affiliated with a private TV channel - stated in his complaint that he was performing his duties near the model of Chagi Mountain at Faizabad along with other colleagues when a group of 20 rally participants disembarked from their vehicles and started beating him.

He stated in the FIR that the attackers snatched two of his mobile phones and deleted photographs and video clips from them. He further accused the attackers of hitting him with the butt of their weapon when he introduced himself.

When two of his colleagues rushed to rescue him, they were also assaulted by the attackers until they fell unconscious. According to the Aabpara police spokesperson, the case had been registered and investigation had started.