PESHAWAR: A man has been arrested for inviting people to join the banned outfit Islamic State, known as Daesh or ISIL, and collecting funds for the proscribed organization has been granted bail by an anti-terrorism court on Wednesday.

Zahidullah was directed by judge Mr Mehmoodul Hassan to submit two sureties of rupees two lac each.

Zahidullah is said to have been arrested on 3rd August at Firdous Chowk near GT Road. He was a resident of Regi area in Peshawar. Among his possessions was a receipt book in which he was keeping record of the donations people had made for Daesh.

Advocate Shabbir Hussain Gigyani appeared for the applicant and contended that the applicant was implicated in a false case. He said that there was no independent witness in the case despite the fact the busy place from where the suspect was arrested always remained bustling with people.