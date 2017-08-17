Toba Tek Singh - Shopkeepers staged a protest on Wednesday on Faisalabad-Multan Road at Allah Hoo Chowk, Pirmahal over failure of the Municipal Committee in clearing choked sewerage pipelines of the bazaars. Traffic remained out of gear on the road for more than half an hour. The protesters told reporters that for the last three days, they were unable to do business on their shops as customers could not enter the bazaars and markets due to filthy water which was flowing through the bazaars after the choking of main sewerage line of the city.

Pirmahal MC Chairman Khalid Sardar claimed that MC staff was doing efforts to clear the choked sewerage lines and simultaneously new manholes were also being constructed to remove the fault which had choked the system

Likewise, the residents of different localities of Gojra took out a procession at Gojra on Wednesday on Toba Road to demand construction of an underpass or railway level crossing on Gojra-Toba rail track. They belonged to Gojra’s localities of Saran Town, Nadeem Park, Qadir Colony and Nishhat Abad. They said that when former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had inaugurated Faisalabad-Gojra (M-4) two years ago, he had announced in his speech on the occasion that an underpass will be built for the residents of said localities but the promise had not been fulfilled. They added that several persons had faced accidents who attempted to cross the track in the past few years to go across the track.

They also said that they had to go to the other side of the track after travelling by motorcycles or rickshaws two kilometer distance.