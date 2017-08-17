Chief Minister of Balochistan Sardar Sanaullah Khan Zehri called the Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi for meeting in Islamabad today.

PM said that Balochistan is the largest province of Pakistan and it has been given the highest priority in our government which is evident by CPEC projects and Gawadar Port, followed by extensive road networks and socio-economic uplift schemes.

He also stated that the government has focused a lot on improving the law and order throughout the province which proved to work as a bonus in the form of accelerated development.

"Improvement of the Balochi people is very close to our hearts and we will utilize all of our resources for the welfare of Balochistan and bring Balochistan at par with other provinces", said Khaqan Abbasi.

The PM has planned to visit Balochistan within next few days to analyze development projects and law and order situation in the province.

Sardar Sanaullah Khan Zehri congratulated PM on taking over the office of the Prime Minister of Pakistan and guaranteed full support in carrying forward the development plan of the government.