Jordanian Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf Khalifeh Saraireh met with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters (GHQ) today.

They discussed the matters of military cooperation and regional security in the meeting today, told Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to ISPR, COAS had met with Ambassador of Japan Takashi Kurai on June 5 and matters of mutual interest with focus on regional security were discussed during the meeting.