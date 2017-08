In most parts of the country today it’s expected to be mostly hot and dry weather.

Although it’s expected to have rain-thunderstorm in some parts of Gilgit-Baltistan

Temperature of some major cities recorded today (Thursday) morning was:

Islamabad 22, Lahore 27, Karachi 27, Quetta 14, Peshawar 24, Gilgit 13, Murree 15 and Muzaffarabad 21 degree centigrade.