Pakistan says declaring organisations or groups supporting freedom struggle in Indian-held Kashmir as terrorist outfits is unjustifiable.

This was stated by Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria during his weekly news briefing in Islamabad on Thursday. “Pakistan is disappointed with US decision to designate Hizb-ul-Mujahideen as a terrorist outfit,” he added.

He said that Kashmiris’ struggle for their right to self-determination has been ongoing for last 70 years, adding that the whole world stands witness to the unlawful occupation of Kashmir by Indian Forces and inhumane treatment faced by Kashmiris at the hands of Indian forces.

He said it is India, which is to be held responsible for the continuous bloodshed in the held valley.

Responding to a question regarding Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement, Zakaria said the statement endorses Pakistan’s stance that bloodshed will only aggravate the situation in Kashmir.

Calling for resolving the issues through dialogue, he said that Indian forces should immediately withdraw from the valley. “The solution should be sought through negotiations,” he added.

He reiterated Pakistan’s resolve to continue its moral, diplomatic and political support to Kashmiri people’s struggle for their just right of self- determination.