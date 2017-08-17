Punjab Food Authority (PFA) sealed a warehouse in Rawalpindi today after the recovery of vast stock of expired imported chocolates.

The PFA team had raided the godown situated at College Road, Rawalpindi after gaining information from their sources.

The amount of recovered packs of expired imported chocolates during operation was nearly 31,000; these packs were being supplied to Super Stores.

According to the Punjab Food Authority officials, the records verify that the chocolates were expired before they were imported in Pakistan.

The PFA had started an investigation after they had detained the recovered stock of chocolates, sealed the warehouse and registered a case against the owner of the warehouse.