MULTAN-Former Prime Minister Syed Yousaf Raza GIlani disclosed on Wednesday the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would go to Mansehra, Attock, Sahiwal and other areas of the country to address public meetings in coming days.

“He will also visit south Punjab after his Sahiwal tour,” he added while addressing a press conference here at his residence on occasion of a PTI ticket holder from PP-204 Raja Tariq Javed’s joining PPP. He said that Bilawal was true representative of the youth of Pakistan. He further revealed that the party had constituted a manifesto committee for next election, adding that 2018 would be PPP’’s year and it would win the election. He demanded the government to ensure a secure environment for free, fair and transparent election. He asked Mian Nawaz Sharif that if he smelled a conspiracy behind his disqualification he should take the Parliament into confidence. Answering a question, he did not rule out the possibility of an electoral alliance, saying it, however, “depends on other parties.” He said that PPP was a big party and it had its own policy, adding that the CEC and the parliamentary board of the party would make decisions on issues like electoral alliances.

To another query on PPP’s role as friendly opposition, he dispelled the impression and said that the PPP adopted such a wiser policy which exposed other parties. He said that the PPP had no.

He claimed that both the PML-N and PTI copied the policy of PPP against terrorism. He added that the PPP focused on war on terror and re-settled 2.5 million displaced people in Sawat in shortest period of 90 days.

He said that the PPPP served the masses a lot but failed to cash his performance. He said that the PPPP Chairman Bilwal Bhutto Zardari took special interest in reorganisation of the party and the process was almost done. He added that the workers were real force and precious asset of the party.

Recalling his party’s services to the country, he said that the PPP Chairman Zilfiqar Ali Bhutto gave the nation constitution, Heavy Mechanical Complex and nuclear program while Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto missile technology.

He demanded early decision of Bhutto murder case, which is pending in the court, saying it was a judicial murder.

He said that his party did record development in southern Punjab and accomplished projects like Head Muhammadwala bridge, Kot Mithan bridge, Multan-Faisalabad motorway, Multan International Airport and Multan Cancer Hospital besides lifetime Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani foreign scholarship for 100 candidates. Responding to a query, he said that a numbers of influential and electable were waiting to join PPP, adding that anyone re-joining the PPPP would be welcomed.