GUJRANWALA-The Punjab government is making all-out efforts for the uplift of the education sector, Gujranwala Chamber of Education Chairman Ch Muhammad Jamil said.

He was addressing a prize distribution ceremony held for position-holders of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination. The ceremony was held at Ideal High School Jadid Dastgir. A large number of teachers and students attended the ceremony.

He said that brilliant students are being rewarded with laptops. Similarly, position-holders are being sent to study abroad, he added.

Ch Jamil acknowledged educational services of the private sector. He said that the private sector is playing its due role in increasing the literacy rate in the country. He said that the government should announce special packages for private educational institutions so that they could educate the new generation in a more effective way.

ARRANGEMENTS BEING FINALIZED

Arrangements are being finalized in connection with the expected visit of Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif to DHQ Hospital. According to official sources, a special team from Lahore paid a visit to the hospital to check security and other arrangements. All the wards have been cleaned. Sheets of patients’ beds have also been changed with new ones.

PROTEST

Heirs of a patient protested at DHQ hospital for postponing the operation for third time. The protesters told The Nation that Muhammad Boota had his leg fractured. “Doctors called the patient third time for operation but refused to operate and asked us to go back home,” they charged. They chanted slogans against the hospital management and demanded action against the responsible doctors.