Tharparkar: In Thar virus “Chikungunya” is getting out of Control and in span of two weeks it has affected at least 2000 people.

Including the Chachro district, 30 villages of Thar has been targeted by this viral. The higher number of patients has led to a shortage of facilities in the hospital.

Due to the lack of beds the patients are forced to lay down on the floor and tables.There is no availability of clean water and also no arrangements have been made regarding precautionary measures for the patients.

Chikungunya patients are undergoing high fever and severe pain of body joints. Instead of isolating such patients, they are being kept with people suffering from other diseases.

The number of patients rising with every passing day and health department has failed to control the disease.