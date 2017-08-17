LAHORE - Election Commission of Pakistan on Wednesday completed scrutiny of 26 candidates who had filed their nomination papers for NA-120 by-election. The seat fell vacant after disqualification of Mian Nawaz Sharif. The commission had summoned PML-N’s Begum Kalsoom Nawaz and PTI’s candidate Dr Yasmin Rashid for scrutiny of their papers on August 17 — the last day of papers’ scrutiny. According to issued electoral schedule, Returning Officer Mian Muhammad Shakeel scrutinised papers of 26 candidates.