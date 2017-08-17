LAHORE - Election Commission of Pakistan on Wednesday completed scrutiny of 26 candidates who had filed their nomination papers for NA-120 by-election. The seat fell vacant after disqualification of Mian Nawaz Sharif. The commission had summoned PML-N’s Begum Kalsoom Nawaz and PTI’s candidate Dr Yasmin Rashid for scrutiny of their papers on August 17 — the last day of papers’ scrutiny. According to issued electoral schedule, Returning Officer Mian Muhammad Shakeel scrutinised papers of 26 candidates.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 17-Aug-2017 here.
Kalsoom, Yasmin to appear before RO today
