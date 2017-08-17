PESHAWAR - Pakistan Medical Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday asked the Punjab government to send teams of experienced doctors to the KP to help control the rapidly spreading dengue disease which has killed several people in the province so far.

“The PTI-led government has failed to bring any change in Health Department and it is evident from spreading dengue which has killed several people across the province,” PMA provincial president Dr Hussain A Haroon said in a statement issued here. “Too much has been said about reforms and upgrading provincial health sector, however, in reality it is far from the fact and that’s why the PMA is demanding the government of Punjab to dispatch its teams of experienced doctors on emergency basis to KP to get control over the dengue.”

“Regarding dengue, the KP government has done nothing,” he said, adding, “Punjab government should help the KP province like Sri Lanka helped them in getting control over the dengue disease in past.”

Talking to The Nation, residents of Tehkal area of the city said so far nine people had been killed by dengue in the area but the government had not taken any concrete measures so far to prevent further loss of lives due to the deadly disease.

At least 520 people have been tested positive for the virus in Khyber Teaching Hospital, Peshawar.

They alleged that the Health Department did not conduct spray in the area while the people were also not educated regarding the fatal disease.

Khyber Teaching Hospital said that five people who lost their lives due to dengue belonged to Tehkal, adding that still 93 dengue patients were admitted in the hospital.

The report further added that a total of 3,070 people were screened for dengue, while around 520 people were tested positive, adding that KTH was providing best healthcare facilities to the patients and separate isolation wards were established with 30-bed capacity for them. They said the hospital had set up six beds in each unit for dengue patients and two doctors and two nurses were taking care of them.

Similarly, in Hayatabad Medical Complex, total patients of dengue brought to the hospital were 23 while 14 patients of dengue were still admitted in the hospital.

The report further added that all the patients admitted in the hospital belonged to Tehkal and Batkhela areas, adding that Isolation wards were established in the hospital and patients were being provided best healthcare facilities.

Dr Khalid, medical officer at KTH, said that dengue mosquito was much like that of malaria but it would appear only in the morning before the sun rises as well as at evening. He further informed that dengue spread through bite of female mosquito. The mosquito becomes infected when it takes the blood of a person infected with the virus. After about one week, the mosquito can transmit the virus by biting a healthy person, he said.

He said that symptoms of dengue fever usually begin four to six days after the infection and last for up to 10 days. The symptoms may include sudden high fever, severe headache, pain behind the eyes, severe joint and muscle pain, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, skin rash, which appears two to five days after the onset of fever, mild bleeding (such as nose bleeding, bleeding gums, or easy bruising), he said.

He further said that if precautionary measures like full sleeves and white clothes could secure lives from dengue disease.

Hockey player dies of Congo virus

Ahmad Nabi from Khyber Agency adds: A hockey player belonging to Jamrud tehsil of the agency died of Congo fever in a private hospital in Peshawar, sources and officials of the local administration said on Wednesday.

The sources informed that Waheed Ullah Afridi, son of Abdul Nawab, was taken to nearest health centre for medical treatment after prolonged fever where he was tested positive for Congo virus after thorough examination. He was admitted in a private hospital in Peshawar, however he breathed his last there.

The death of the 24-year-old from Congo virus created panic in the area and dwellers stressed the authorities concerned to take all necessary measures to protect people from the deadly disease.

Our Staff Reporter