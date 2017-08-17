The youngest ever nobel laureate and a prominent education activist, Malala Yousafzai, got admission in world famous University of Oxford, UK.

Malala took to twitter today to express her excitement as her A levels grades confirmed her placement at Oxford University.

So excited to go to Oxford!! Well done to all A-level students - the hardest year. Best wishes for life ahead! pic.twitter.com/miIwK6fNSf — Malala (@Malala) August 17, 2017

The fearless 20-year-old girl survived an assassination attempt by the Pakistani Taliban and moved to the UK where she went on to achieve a great deal at a very young age.

After the results were announced today in the UK, Malala confirmed she was set to go to Oxford.

After receiving a conditional offer from Oxford earlier this year, and being told that she needed 3As to get in, Malala Yousafzai met her condition by getting the top result.

The youngest daughter of Asif Ali Zardari, Asifa Bhutto Zardari, congratulated Malala on Twitter for beginning of this new aspect of her life.