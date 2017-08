Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)’s candidate for NA-120 by-polls, Kalsoom Nawaz, flew to London before appearing before Returning Office.

Today is the last day for securitization of nomination papers by the candidates.

Kalsoom Nawaz flew on flight PK-757 today, media reported. The PML-N sources stated that Ms. Nawaz went to London for medical checkup and will come back on August 24th.