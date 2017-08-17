Ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif has dismissed the notion that he had rocky relationship with every Army general in the past, BBC Urdu reported on Thursday.

“I have had cordial relationship with some of them. I dismiss this particular notion that I had differences with Army generals during my three stints as the prime minister,” he said.

The 67-year-old, who resigned after a Supreme Court ruling disqualified him from holding office over unreported income, lashed out at dictatorship, which he said, has “destroyed the country”.

“Musharraf was against me when he imposed Martial Law in the country. Some of his friends also had grudges towards me. But not everyone in the Army shared the same sentiment,” he added.

‘Sanctity of vote’

Reiterating his party’s bid to protect the sanctity of the people’s mandate, the former prime minister said his party won’t deter in protecting and securing the sanctity of vote.

“There are examples in the world where people stood in front of tanks to protect the sanctity of their vote and pushed entire armies back; the most recent example is that of Turkey. Is Pakistan gearing towards the same path?” he questioned.

“We will continue with our efforts. This is not a rally but a campaign and it not aimed at restoring me to premiership, which isn’t a bed of roses.”

Clash of institutions

Nawaz said he was never in favour of institutions clashing with each other, adding that his party has endorsed Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani’s proposal for inter-institutional dialogue.

“The responsibility to prevent clash of institutions does not lie solely with me. Others also have to ensure that such a scenario does not develop. I am not solely responsible,” he added.