OKARA-Disqualified prime minister Nawaz Sharif thinks that the removal of Yousuf Raza Gilani by the Supreme Court of Pakistan as PM was justified but the former’s is not as he has been protesting since the SC disqualified him, an APML leader said.

Muhammad Yar Khan Wattoo Advocate, district secretary general of All Pakistan Muslim League (APML), said that the whole life of Nawaz Sharif and his family had been filled with the word of conspiracy. He (Nawaz) conspired against the most noble politician of the country namely Muhammad Khan Junejo and pulled his leg down the office of the prime minister, he said. Nawaz Sharif twice conspired the ouster of the martyred prime minister Benazir Bhutto. He struggled for the disqualification of former prime minister Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, he said. Wattoo said that Nawaz and his family were so big conspirators that they gained power and made the monuments of their properties in the country. He said the vast estate of Jati Umra at Raiwind was the plan of Nawaz Sharif’s brain.

At that time he was PM in the centre and his younger brother Shahbaz Sharif was the CM of Punjab, he said. Under joint plan, Shahbaz Sharif announced Punjab-wide canal de-silting campaign, which had been the annually scheduled responsibility of the provincial govt. Under his special orders, the Kahna minor was dug so deep during de-silting campaign that when a month later ,water was released in the canals, the fields remained 2/3 feet higher than the water flow, he said. Thus, he added, the cultivated wheat crop in the area was destroyed and no new crop could be sown.