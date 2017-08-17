ISLAMABAD - Expressing firm commitment to eradication of terrorists from the motherland, the National Security Committee (NSC) on Wednesday expressed satisfaction over the gains made in the anti-terrorism drive with specific reference to operations Raddul Fasaad and Khyber-4.

The meeting held under the chair of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi also reviewed the international and external security situation in the country and the foreign policy imperatives in the regional and global context.

While reaffirming its continued commitment to pursue peace and stability in Afghanistan through an Afghan-owned and Afghan-led peace process, the NSC resolved to work at all levels with the people and Government of Afghanistan for removal of all irritants including repeated cross border fire and support network in Afghanistan for terrorist incidents in Pakistan.

The committee expressed grave concern over frequent incidents of cross-border firing by Indian forces over the Line of Control (LoC) and strongly condemned the grave violations of human rights inflicted upon innocent people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The participants reiterated that regional peace and progress was directly linked to resolution of all outstanding issues including the core issue of Jammu and Kashmir.

The NSC unanimously expressed satisfaction over the gains of anti-terrorism operations particularly Raddul Fasaad and Khyber-4 and resolved to continue with these operations till elimination of the last trace of terrorist elements.

The NSC lauded the zeal, fervour and unity demonstrated by the entire nation during the ongoing 70th independence day celebrations.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Defence Khurram Dastgir Khan, Minister for Finance Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal, Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, National Security Advisor Lt-Gen (retired) Nasser Khan Janjua, Director General ISI, Lt Gen Naveed Mukhtar and senior civil and military officials.