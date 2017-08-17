One police official was martyred while one got injured in another gun attack in Karachi, Waqt News reported.

According to details, unidentified attacker targeted policemen near Norther By-Pass of the metropolitan city. The SSP Malir told police that one policeman was shot in head while one was hit in the neck.

The dead body of and injured official have been transferred to nearby hospital.

On May 21, two policemen were killed while one got injured in a gun attack on police van at Dhoraji area of Karachi. Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Ifitkhar and Head Constable Younis were killed when unidentified militants attacked the vehicle.

Three bullet cases of 9MM and 30Bore pistols were found at the attack site, Additional IG told media.