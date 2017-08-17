The pilot remained safe as an F-7 PG aircraft of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) crashed near Sargodha today, PAF spokesperson stated.

According to the spokesperson, aircraft crashed during a training mission. “Rescue and search operation is underway for the jet,” the spokesperson mentioned.

No financial or human damage has been reported at the site of crash.

On August 10, A fighter pilot of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) embraced martyrdom when his plane crashed near Mianwali while on a routine operational flight, said a statement issued by the air force's media wing.

Wing Commander Mohammad Shahzad was flying an F-7 aircraft when it reportedly encountered a technical fault and crashed near Sabzazar area of Mianwali.

On May 3, Mirage jet of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) crashed while on a training mission in Athara Hazari area.

According to PAF spokesperson, the pilot safely ejected from the aircraft. However, reason behind the crash could not be confirmed yet, he added.

Local people along with PAF rescue team reached the spot and extended assistance whatever was required.