Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) Central Executive Committee (CEC) on Thursday appointed Senator Sardar Yaqoob Khan Nasar as acting president of the party.

The meeting was held with Chairman Raja Zafarul Haq in the chair. They approved the appointment of Nasar as acting president of the party. Sources said that PML-N Chairman Raja Zafarul Haq proposed the name of Nasir for the post which was approved by the members of the CEC.

Earlier, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had give green signal for appointment of Nasar to replace him as PML-N president.

They added that during the meeting the members of PML-N’s CEC held consultations over election of a permanent president.

The sources said that the meeting also considered calling a meeting of PML-N core leadership for elections of new president.

Sources said that Nawaz Sharif and PML-N Punjab President Shahbaz Sharif did not attend the meeting.

It is to be mentioned here that following the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif by the Supreme Court, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had asked PML-N to elect it new president as under Political Parties Order 2002 a party head should be eligible to be member of the parliament.

Nasar, who currently serves as the party’s senior vice president, was elected senator in 2015 after Iqbal Zafar Jhagra resigned as Senator from Islamabad to become governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.