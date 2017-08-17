KARACHI: Chairperson of Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) lashed out at Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM) founder and accused him of asking to celebrate Pakistan’s Independence Day as Black Day.

Kamal censured MQM-London chief of burning the Pakistani flag and sending videos to Indian channels during a press conference in Karachi.

He condoned that the filthy act was committed in the name of Muhajirs. He further said that the PSP had finally parted way with MQM-London chief after 30 years.

Kamal further asserted that if anyone wishes to be in politics, he should leave Muttahida and form a new party.

He accused MQM-London chief of being a RAW agent who was maligning Pakistan for the Indian agency.

Kamal expressed his fear that the future generations would have to face embarrassment due to Muttahida.