SHARAQPUR -The PML-N local parliamentarians, accompanied by a large number of workers, took a rally here to celebrate the 70th Independence Day of the motherland, which was led by provincial parliamentary secretary Ch Ali Asghar Manda.

The rally turned into a procession as its participants started marching towards Faizpur interchange via Sharaqpur Sharif from Mandi Faizabad.

At Faizpur, PML-N lawmakers including MNA Mian Javed Latif, MNA Sardar Irfan Dogar, MPA Ch Sajjad Haider Gujjar, MPA Faizan Khalid Virk and MPA Khurram Ijaz Chattah accorded a warm welcome to the rally’s participants led by MPA Ch Ali Asghar Manda. On the occasion, hundreds of PML-N workers and leaders raised slogans in favour of PA Manda and urged to him to contest elections from NA-132.

In his speech, Mr Manda said that he would convey the vehement public demand to Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif. “Whatever decision Shehbaz Sharif will take in this regard will be followed in letter and spirit,” he added.