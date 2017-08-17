PESHAWAR - Afghans refugees staying in different parts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa stressed Pakistan and Afghan governments to remove Director Afghan Refugees Abdul Hamid Khalili for alleged corruption and misuse of authority.

The Afghan refugees warned to stage a protest demonstration outside Afghanistan Embassy and Parliament House in Islamabad if their demand was not accepted. While speaking at a news conference at Peshawar Press Club on Wednesday, the Afghan Refugees Union President Hebat Shah said that instead of mitigating sufferings of Afghan refugees in Pakistan, Khalili further added to their miseries by misusing his authority and creating division among them.

“There was no true representation of Afghan refugees in the jirga led by Khalili, who met President Ashraf Ghani”, Shah said, adding that only supporters of Hamid Khalili were represented in the jirga.

Elders of Afghan refugees from various parts of the province including Abdul Bahadur, Sahar Gul, Qari Khalil, Mehmood Khan and Haji Ammad from Akora Khattak, Kohat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Haripur, Manshera, Abbottabad, and Malakand Division were also present in the press conference.

Shah alleged that the Director Education for Afghan Refugees was removed on directives of Khalili to post one of his blue-eyed persons on the position. He also said that Khalili also gave preference to own people and supporters in appointment on key positions in Afghan visa office.

He also alleged that funds of millions of rupees meant for promotion of education of Afghan children was embezzled by Khalili in support of his accomplice and director education. He also pointed out ghost salaries of the teaching staff in Afghan education department was being withdrawn by Khalili.

The Afghan refugees’ union president said that Khalili was not a true preventative of the refugees, who had totally failed to resolve the issues confronting Afghan refugees staying in different parts of the province.

He praised the government of Pakistan, the UNCHR and other donor agencies for hosting Afghan refugees for decades and extended them financial assistance and livelihood during their stay in the province. He alleged that the appointments in newly-established centre for Afghans in Islamabad and parts of KP were made on favouritism and nepotism basis.

He urged upon Pakistan and Afghan governments as well as UNHCR to remove Khalili over alleged misuse of authority and corruption in funds. “We want to see honest and dedicated person on the post by replacing the corrupt official”, Shah said.

He also warned that Afghan refugees would not visit to their respective Centre until the ouster of the corrupt officials from their positions. He said they will not tolerate corrupt people backed by Mr Khailil sitting on these key positions anymore. He said that if the governments of Pakistan and Afghanistan along with other relevant institutions, working for the welfare and resolution of problems Afghan refugees, failed to take immediate action against corrupt officials, then they would resort to protesting in Islamabad.

Our Staff Reporter