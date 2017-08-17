SIALKOT-The Excise and Taxation Department has chalked out an effective plan to ensure maximum recovery of property taxes amounting to Rs900 million from more than 60,000 defaulters in Gujranwala Division.

According to the senior E&T officials, as many as 18 special recovery teams has also issued the final recovery notices to more than 10,000 defaulters in all the six Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Mandi Bahaud Din , Hafizabad and Gujranwala districts under the supervision of the local Excise & Taxation Officers (ETOs), in this regard.

The officials said the final recovery notices were also being issued to the rest 50,000 defaulters there as well, as the Punjab government has issued the strict instructions regarding the recovery of Rs.900 million at every cost, as no further relaxation would be given to these defaulters , who had been remaining reluctant to pay their outstanding prolonged pending arrears by using their political influence , in this regard.

However, the Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) has set a target of Rs2.5 billion for collection of taxes under Excise and Taxation (E&T) Department in Gujranwala division during the current fiscal year.

According to official sources, the E&T officials have been directed to launch a vigorous recovery campaign in all six districts of Gujranwala division – Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad and Gujranwala – to meet the target. Special recovery teams will recover Rs1.31 billion under the head of property tax, Rs1.6 billion under motor tax, Rs12.4 million under recreation tax, Rs70 million under excise duty, Rs78.4 million under professional tax and Rs14.1 million under luxury tax.

The E&T officials said that the department has given a special, 10 percent discount on the payment of token tax and five percent concession on the payment of property tax till August 31, 2017. They added that at least 100 special recovery teams have been formed for the recovery of property tax, profession tax and collection of motor registration fee from the commuters.