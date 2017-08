The Supreme Court of Pakistan has given access to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to ‘confidential’ 10th volume of JIT that investigated against Sharif family in Panama Leaks case.

The NAB is given access to complete details of the volume a day before, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his sons, Hassan and Hussain Nawaz, have been summoned by NAB.

The Volume 10 of the report holds mutual legal assistance with other countries regarding investigation of Panama Leaks.