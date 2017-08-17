SADIQABAD - Various localities of Sadiqabad city have turned into ponds of dirty water due to choked sewage.

According to a survey report conducted by The Nation, the accumulated sewage in the localities has now been taking its toll on residents’ health. The odour emitting from the sewage is another problem for the residents which have made their days and nights restless. The sewage has also given rise to mosquitoes, flies and other pests which threatens outbreak of malaria, dengue and other diseases in the area. Talking to The Nation, locals including Afzal, Kamran Ali, Shafqat, Ahmed Din, Aslam, Usman and Shafiq said that sanitary workers remain absent from duty and are rarely witnessed in the area.

They said that they have informed the authorities concerned about the staff’s negligence but in vain. They demanded the chairman of Tehsil Municipal Committee (TMC) take notice of the situation and resolve their problems.