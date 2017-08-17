Sindh High Court (SHC) today has extended protective bail of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Sharjeel Inam Memon’s in alleged illegal allotment of state lands case.

Memon filed a petition seeking bail in a NAB inquiry against him for alleged illegal allotment of government lands.

A division bench of SHC heard the petition of PPP leader and granted extension in bail.

A NAB prosecutor told the court that the investigation was finished and forwarded to chairman NAB for approval to file reference against him.

Memon had obtained protective bail in connection with a probe initiated by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).