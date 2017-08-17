LAHORE - (Handout) - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has strongly contradicted a news report telecast by ARY TV channel in which an allegation has been levelled that any firm transferring heavy amounts recently in China belongs to Sharif family.

The spokesman has termed this accusation baseless, misleading and concocted. The spokesman said that the chief minister has decided to take legal action against ARY on telecasting this false and baseless news.