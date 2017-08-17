Karachi: During a police operation in different areas of Karachi at least six accused were taken into custody.

Police conducted operations criminal elements in various localities of Landhi and apprehended at least six accused, including drug peddlers, according to the details.

Narcotics, arms and a motorcycle was also recovered from the arrested accused, said by police sources.

While on the other hand, during the search operation in Gulshan Hadeed area police arrested 15 suspects. The search operation in the area was launched after body of 10 year old boy Subhan was recovered from the area, said by police sources.

Subhan went missing on 14 August after going with his friends to celebrate Idependence Day. Later his body was recovered from the jungle near Gulshan Hadeed.