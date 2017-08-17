CHAKWAL: According to the police, two minor girls have been sexually abused by their close relatives in Chakwal.

An eight-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by her stepfather in Khaniwal village located in the Saddar police area, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on August 13th. However since the accused was an influential person in the village, the family hesitated and could only report the incident on Wednesday.

Upon arrest, the accused confessed to have committed the crime.

The perpetrator had been working as a security guard in Rawalpindi and had married the victim’s mother only three years ago after the passing away of her first husband.

SHO Shahid Gujjar confirmed the arrest of the accused. The results of the medical examination were still pending.

In another incident, a 12-year-old girl was raped by a close relative in Kazimabad locality of Chakwal city.

The accused took her to Mozaffargarh where he raped her. The girl’s parents recovered the girl and handed the accused over to police.

The accused is married and confessed to having committed the crime.

“The medical report confirmed that the girl was sexually assaulted,” SHO Zaraat Baloch said.