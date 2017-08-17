Former president Asif Ali Zardari claimed on Thursday that he neither took any benefit from Nawaz Sharif in past nor plans to do so in future, adding that politics of Sharif family has ended and it is too late to make negotiations now.

Zardari along with Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto held a joint press conference in Lahore where both opined that democracy has strengthened in the country, and the time to negotiate with PML-N had ended long ago.

Zardari called Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan apolitical, adding that his politics hasn’t matured enough yet. Slamming political opponents, he recalled how Benazir Bhutto entered politics when she was only 22-year-old while today’s politicians are not mature.

Although he said PPP will not side with the Sharif family to rescue their politics, Zardari argued that their priorities are with the country’s democracy. “Nation knows Nawaz Sharif isn’t innocent which is why Supreme Court ousted him through disqualification,” he added.

He said that people are mistaken that PPP supported Nawaz's government. "People's Party supported democracy, not the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government," he added.

"We want to see democracy flourish in Pakistan. There is no final word in politics. Not a single thing in politics ends completely," he said.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto, speaking on the occasion, said that his party is playing its ideological politics. "We will not support Nawaz Sharif and his family," he added.