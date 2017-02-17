SIALKOT/HAFIZABAD - Police seized a bag containing over 3,200 bullets from a bus stand, and took 27 suspects including three afghan nationals into custody in separate raids here on Thursday.

According to the police, an unknown person who was travelling to Lahore from Sialkot left the bag during the special checking of the bag. He fled away by dodging the security guards. The bus stand management informed the Sialkot Cantt police which seized the bag. The police officials added that there were 3,200 bullets in the bag.

Likewise, Hafizabad police beefed up operation under the National Action Plan and raided different localities near the sensitive buildings and offices and the abode of Afghan nationals.

According to spokesman of the District Police, the Sadder, Kaleke, Kassesay and Pindi Bhattian police raided different localities and arrested 24 suspects including 10 proclaimed offenders.

The Punjab Rangers and local police conducted a joint operation in and around the Pasrur city.

According to the senior police officials, the police arrested three Afghan nationals during the midnight search operation. The officials added that the accused Afghan nationals were residing illegally in rented place. Police have sent the accused behind bars.

On the other side, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested 10 accused deported from Turkey, upon their arrival at Sialkot international airport.

According to Divisional Deputy Director FIA Khalid Anees, the FIA team arrested accused Saleem Raza, Nabeel Ahmed, Saleem, Tauseef, Khanzada Abdul Aziz, Arsalan, Rizwan, Yasir and Abdul Qayyum. They were deported by the Turkish government.

ARREST: The local police arrested a notorious drugs pusher namely Javaid Maseeh alias Bao while he was selling liquor at Daska city’s congested Chungi No8 locality. Police recovered 40 liters wine from his possession.

Police have sent the accused behind bars after registering a case.