At least 37 terrorists were killed while two Rangers personnel sustained severe wounds in different raids across the country on Friday.

According to details, militants attacked Rangers in Manghopir area, retaliating to which six suspects were killed.

Following the attack, security officers launched a search operation during which terrorists again resorted to firing. Rangers officers struck back and killed five terrorists.

Separately, spokesman to Rangers revealed that another seven militants were killed in Kathore area.

The officers have stated that hand grenades and latest weapons were recovered from the possession of the suspects.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), as many as three terrorists were killed whereas two officers got wounded in an encounter at Pak-Afghan border in Khyber Agency.

Meanwhile in Peshawar, security personnel stopped a car at check post near Regi area after which the militants opened firing. The officers gave befitting reply and killed three suspects while their accomplices managed to flee the scene.

Furthermore, 12 militants were killed in Quetta, Dera Ismail Khan, Orakzai Agency and Bannu.

In another encounter in Mohmand Agency, a terrorist was killed in an encounter. A security personnel was also martyred.

In Quetta, security forces shot dead two terrorists of a banned organization during a combing operation on eastern bypass near Saryab Road.

The anti-terror raids were launched after Thursday’s blast at crowded shrine of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in Sehwan Sharif that claimed lives of 76 people and left more than 250 injured.

The Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL, also known as ISIS) group claimed the responsibility for the attack on their Aamaq news agency, saying a suicide bomber had targeted devotees at the shrine in Sindh.