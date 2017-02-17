DI KHAN - Gunmen opened fire on Thana Town Police mobile at Mission Morr here on Thursday killing at least five people including four cops and a civilian, reported a private TV channel.

Two police officials died on the spot. A worker at a nearby filling station also suffered bullet injuries and died afterwards. Two other policemen succumbed to their injuries later taking the death toll to five. ASI Rehmatullah and Constable Arshad were among the dead.