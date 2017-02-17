BANNU: During early hours of friday, four terrorists were killed in a clash between security forces and terrorists in the vicinity Kakakhel Bannu.

According to official sources, the operation was conducted after receiving information about the location of the terrorists hideout. Heavy ammunition was recovered.

In a similar incident earlier tonight, two army personnel lost their lives as terrorists also attacked two check posts of the security forces in Orakzai Agency. However, the security forces repelled teh attack and six terrorists were killed.