KARACHI: Rangers` personnel were returning to Karachi from Sehwan in five vehicles when a terrorist group attacked their convoy. A heavy cross-fire ensued immediately in which one personnel was injured while six terrorists were shot dead. The paramilitary forces cordoned off the area at Kathore Super Highway and demanded contingents from Karachi headquarters.

The identities of the militants were not yet informed by the authorities, however, the deceased would be shifted to a hospital for medical and legal formalities.

Meanwhile, the paramilitary forces also eliminated 11 suspected terrorists in a raid conducted at Manghopeer section, as per Rangers spokesperson.

Two security personnel were also injured in the operation. Authorities claimed that the suspects, from whom heavy weapons were recovered, were affiliated with a proscribed organisation.